(WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

James Doan was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. when he walked away, eastward, from the 500th block of Northeast 27th Drive.

Doan is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Doan is possibly suffering from some form of mental health episode and does not have his medications with him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Wilton Manors Police Department at (954) 764 – HELP(4357), 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

