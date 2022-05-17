FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a teenager who has gone missing without a trace.

Sixteen-year-old Jariek Dorvil, was last seen near Northwest 24th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen leaving his house in the 2900 block of NW 24th Court on Sunday, May 8, wearing a blue shirt and grey pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.