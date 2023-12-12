HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a teenage girl last seen in East Hollywood.

Cheyenne Wilkins, 16, was last seen on December 6 leaving her residence in the vicinity of Douglas Road and Taft Street after an argument with her grandmother.

There are concerns for her well-being, and the community is urged to come forward with any relevant information.

Wilkins may be located in east Hollywood, and her family, along with law enforcement, is actively searching for her.

Authorities have released her photo in hopes that the public can assist in locating her.

If you have seen Wilkins or have any information about her current location, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 954-431-2200.

