DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help in locating a missing teen in Deerfield Beach.

Kyle Andrews was last seen early Tuesday morning on Southwest 15th Street and Ninth Avenue.

The 16-year-old is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

If you have any information, please call 954-764-HELP.

