MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Miguel Valez was last seen leaving his home along the 7000 block of Northwest 21st Court, at around 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

Valez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a black vest, blue jeans and white shoes. Investigators did not specify his age.

Detectives said Valez meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

