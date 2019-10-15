Police searching for man behind Pembroke Pines armed robbery

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in Miramar.

It happened at the Marathon gas station on Pembroke Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue, Monday night.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing, what looks like, a fishing hat.

Police said, he walked in, and the clerk handed him money before he took off.

Multiple units on scene at Marathon Gas Station at 7191 Pembroke Rd in reference to an armed robbery. Suspect is described as black male wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and beige bucket hat. Last seen fleeing eastbound in a black Jeep. Maybe linked to a similar case in Miramar. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 15, 2019

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

