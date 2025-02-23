HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a driver who, police said, caused an overnight fiery wreck in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at the Hollywood Branch Library at 2600 Hollywood Blvd., just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters doused the mangled vehicle and put out the flames.

A portion of the building had to be boarded up after the car was removed.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or the driver, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

