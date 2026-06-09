PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 15-year-old girl a day after she was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Kemaya Correa had been last seen in the area of 7300 NW 4th St., at around 11:05 p.m. on Monday.

Correa stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray Hollister sweater, black leggings and black Crocs with cherries on them at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said Correa’s hair was up in a bun with a black and brown hair scarf, and she was carrying a pink and black backpack.

Late Tuesday morning, police confirmed Correa was found safe.

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