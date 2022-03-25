POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who committed a cash crime in Pompano Beach.

The FBI has released photos of a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday at a PNC Bank branch located along Powerline Road.

Officials said the robber walked in demanding money from the bank employee.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

