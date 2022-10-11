FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank.

The search is now on for this man.

Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.

If you have any information on this suspected bank robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

