HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Barbara Schwartz was last seen along the 3800 block of South Circle Drive, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives did not provide a physical description but said she was last seen wearing a green turtleneck sweater and green and blue pants.

Police said Schwartz has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

