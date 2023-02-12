FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an 82-year-old man missing from a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Decature Petty was last seen on Friday at around 2 p.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 26th Avenue.

Petty goes by the name of Frank. He walks with a limp and suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black and white checkered jacket, a peach button-down shirt, and gray dress pants.

Petty is approximately 5 foot, 8 inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has brown eyes, gray hair, and a gray goatee.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

