PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old woman.
On Monday night, Nilia Casas was seen leaving her Century Village community possibly traveling on foot.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings.
Casas is diabetic and asthmatic; she does not have her medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 954-431-2200.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.