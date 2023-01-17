PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old woman.

On Monday night, Nilia Casas was seen leaving her Century Village community possibly traveling on foot.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

Casas is diabetic and asthmatic; she does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 954-431-2200.

