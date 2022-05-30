FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 53-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.
According to the The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Irene Lanning Xeniti was last seen in the area of 2251 Northeast 66th Street at around 12:45 a.m. on May 21.
She was last seen driving a black four door vehicle.
Xeniti stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Xeniti’s whereabouts should call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).
