FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 53-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, ​Irene Lanning Xeniti was last seen in the area of 2251 Northeast 66th Street at around 12:45 a.m. on May 21.

She was last seen driving a black four door vehicle.

Xeniti stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Xeniti’s whereabouts should call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

