HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 49-year-old Talli Daniel was last seen near North 19th Avenue and Wilson Street, at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Daniel stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds, She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Detectives said she suffers from mental illness.

Investigators believe Daniel was traveling westbound to Federal Highway to catch a bus, potentially heading to Miami.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).

