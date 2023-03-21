HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out in Hallandale Beach, striking several people, and now police are actively looking for three shooters they say fled from the scene on foot.

Police arrived to the scene, in the area of South Dixie Highway, north of the county line, around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

A neighbor said he heard four shots.

According to reports, multiple people were shot in the area and two of them reportedly drove themselves to Aventura Hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police investigated the shooting.

A perimeter has been established in the area as law enforcement search for the suspected gunmen described as wearing black hoodies K-9 units are also on the scene for the search.

The conditions of those that were shot remain unknown.

