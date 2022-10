MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for 26-year-old Noah Ansbro.

He was last seen near Northwest 66th Avenue and 22nd Street in Margate, Thursday.

Ansbro was driving a grey Jeep Cherokee rental car with a Florida license plate 91BJAD.

Please call Margate police at 954-972-2711 if you have any information on this man’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.