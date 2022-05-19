PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing endangered 21-year-old man out of Plantation.

Devin Sanchez was last seen in the area of 600 Azalea Court, around 6 a.m., Monday.

Previously, Sanchez had left his home for 48 hours, and was later recovered. On both occasions, he has left on foot, and tends to frequent area shopping malls.

It was unclear where he was headed when he left home.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black short hair.

Sanchez was also last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, gray Fila running shoes, a Carolina Panthers ball cap and black framed glasses.

Authorities said Sanchez has autism and an altered mental status.

Anyone with any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

