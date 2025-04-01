POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Cheyenne Lewis.

According to detectives, Lewis was last seen around 7:40 p.m. on March 28 near the 1600 block of Northeast Fourth Street in Pompano Beach.

Lewis is four feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

