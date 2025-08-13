PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Sa’nya London Herrera was last seen in the area of Cleary Boulevard and North University Drive, at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Herrera stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, a black shirt, black pants and black sandals.

Investigators said the teen requires medication but does not have it with her. She is considered a runaway.

Officials urge anyone with information on Herrera’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.