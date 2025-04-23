PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines

According to Pembroke Pines Police Department, Katelan Mitchell was last seen on April 15 at Children’s Harbor, located at 19425 SW 58th Manor.

Mitchell stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-743-1639.

