MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Faith Acosta left her home along the 7900 block of Northwest Eighth Court on Thursday after “recent family disagreements.”

Acosta stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said this is the first time Acosta has left her home without permission, adding that she meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.