PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help finding 14-year-old Jayden Bryant.

He left home this past Friday and was last seen at Southwest 115th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Officials said he might be staying with a friend in the Raintree or Harbor Cove communities.

He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

If you see him, call 954-743-1625 with any information.

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