LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy named Elijah Ward has been reported missing by authorities in Broward County.

According to the missing child alert, Ward was last seen on Thursday, in the area of the 4100 block of Northeast 21st Terrace in Lighthouse Point.

Ward is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, unknown-colored shorts and no shoes.

Law enforcement agencies are currently searching for the 11-year-old boy and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Ward’s disappearance is urged to contact the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080 or call 911.

