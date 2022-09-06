COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two men who swiped sunglasses from a South Florida store.

The duo took several pairs of designer shades from a Sunglass Hut on Aug. 30.

Coconut Creek Police said a man in a black shirt battered the store manager and pushed her to the ground as he ran out of the store.

It happened at the Promenade Shopping Center, near Lyons Road and Cullum Road in Coconut Creek.

If you have any information on these two men, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.