NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

Love Malie Clermond was last seen on October 13th near the 800 block of Southwest Third Street.

Clermond stands at 4 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 100 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information on her whereabouts, please contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

