MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Alison Joy was last seen Friday morning in the area of 2801 N. State Road 7.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 128 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jean shorts and sandals.

Police said that she meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult” and may be traveling on public transportation.

Margate Police did not disclose her age or why they believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alison Joy is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

