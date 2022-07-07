LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and car after car passed by him as he laid lifeless. The driver behind the hit-and-run horror could have done the right thing, but police said, instead, the driver chose to take off.

Lauderhill Police are searching for the woman who they said was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram that’s seen on surveillance video hitting a 71-year-old and leaving him for dead on the street.

“She’s facing leaving the scene of a crime involving a death,” said Lauderhill Police Major Mike Santiago.

The crash happened June 20, at around 10:30 p.m. Officers said the victim, who has been identified as Ira Joe Anderson, was crossing Northwest 31st Avenue when the driver was caught on camera going south. At some point, she hit Anderson and sent him sliding across the pavement.

“That impact projected Mr. Anderson about 100 feet south of the original location,” said Santiago.

Shortly after, police said the driver and a male passenger, got out of their vehicle and walked over to the victim. The woman is then seen jumping back in the Dodge Ram and took off, leaving the passenger behind.

“She then returned to her vehicle and fled eastbound on 12th Street,” said Santiago.

Paramedics were eventually called, and Anderson was rushed to the hospital.​

“He was immediately transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, and a few days later, he died as a result of his injuries,” said Santiago.

Police hope the video and picture of the getaway car can be the clue to track down that driver.

“You see Mr. Anderson cross in front of traffic, so if the driver would’ve just stopped and contacted the police, it may not have gotten to this point. However, the driver left the traffic crash involving a death, so this makes it a felony, which makes it a serious offense now,” said Santiago.

If you have any information on the driver or car, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

