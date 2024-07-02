COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coconut Creek Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in a fatality.

Police said that the incident occurred on June 26 in the 400 block of South Lyons Road and involved a pedestrian.

Authorities are searching for a molten lava red 2018-2021 Honda Civic SI, which is missing its right-side mirror.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage consistent with hitting a guardrail and damage to the front windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

