FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery involving two suspects took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to an armed robbery of a business located in the 1700 block of East Sunrise Boulevard around 10:48 p.m., Saturday.

Heavy police activity was seen surrounding the area.

According to investigators, two armed suspects entered the business and forced the store employees into the business’ freezer at gun point.

The suspects stole cash and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The suspects have not been arrested.

The armed robbery is under investigation.

