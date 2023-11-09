MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighbor’s security camera captured the moment when a pricey sports car was stolen right out of the owner’s driveway in Miramar.

The car theft happened Tuesday at around 4 a.m. at a home in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and 41st Street.

According to residents, the thief or thieves knew exactly what they were after as they broke passed the gate, disabled security cameras and ignored a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz before stealing a Nissan GT-R worth around $150,000.

“He broke the actual manual box that we had here, and he came and took our GT-R NISMO,” said Mahek Habib, the vehicle’s owner. “It’s a special edition sports car. It’s very rare out here.”

Police said the crook also knew to take out the vehicle’s GPS tracker, as their search continues.

If you have any information on this theft or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.