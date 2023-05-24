FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are working to solve a smash and steal.

Surveillance video caught a thief walking around the pool area of a home moments before he smashed a bedroom door and broke in.

The burglary happened near Bayview Drive and Northeast 47th Street.

The owners of that home came back to find the place ransacked and their precious heirlooms were gone.

“The jewelry and the items they took, they’re tangible, they also invaded our space of safety,” Rosemary Bowen said. “Everyone likes to think their home is a safe place, and with someone breaking into your home, it’s difficult to feel safe again.”

Dozens of pieces of jewelry were stolen and more than 65 items were taken.

The family said the items were worth more than $100,000.

