PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police want to find a teen accused of a creepy crime.

He’s accused of exposing himself to a mother who was walking with her child, at around 5 p.m., July 28.

It happened on Southwest 68th Avenue and Sixth Street, last Thursday.

The victim provided police with a picture of the suspect.

If you recognize this subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

