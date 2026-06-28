HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are still searching for suspects after a father and his 11-year-old daughter were caught in a crossfire while waiting to get food at McDonald’s in Hallandale Beach.

7News spotted officers back in the McDonald’s parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Hallandale Police told 7News they haven’t released any footage or subject descriptions because it’s still an active investigation.

The father and his daughter were in a McDonald’s parking lot on Saturday afternoon, sitting in the car in one moment, and the next were hit by bullets.

“Two shots fired,” said police dispatch. “11-year-old female with gunshot wound to the head.”

According to Hallandale Police, after the gunfire occurred, the subjects took off.

“Subject was last seen running on foot on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard heading eastbound,” said police dispatch.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday at the McDonald’s in the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A family pulled into the parking lot to get food. The mother went inside to pick up the food while the father and 11-year-old daughter waited in the car.

That’s when police said an altercation started.

“We do believe that one of the parties involved was a McDonald’s employee,” said Captain of Hallandale Beach, Megan Jones. “There was a individual coming to McDonald’s to where other people appeared to be waiting for them. As a result of that, there was gunfire that was exchanged.”

Shots rang out in what appeared to be an ambush.

“Patient will be in a Black Highlander. There was one man who was running on foot towards the alleyway,” said police dispatch.

“We believe this is an isolated incident. We’re working to resolve the issue and obtain all parties involved,” said Jones.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives is urged to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

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