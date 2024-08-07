HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspected arsonist who, they said, threw a Molotov cocktail at a business in Hollywood Beach.

According to Hollywood Police, the subject threw the Molotov cocktail at the rear of the Broadwalk Restaurant, located along the 1400 block of North Surf Road, at around 4:45 a.m., June 24.

Surveillance video captured the subject fleeing in a red sedan after he threw the incendiary device.

Danielle Thomas, the restaurant’s owner, said she couldn’t believe it when she saw it.

“Somebody had lit a fire with a rag and gasoline and threw the bottle, which started a fire,” she said.

On Wednesday, Thomas showed a 7News crew where her business caught fire.

“There was a trail of fire,” she said as she pointed to a spot near the ice machine.

Thomas added, “It did burn the back alleyway and burnt the bucket and almost burnt our ice machine. The driveway was caught on fire.”

She said that luckily, the restaurant was saved by one key factor.

“Thank God, the fire went out. The bottle never broke,” said Thomas.

Now the owner is hoping someone can catch whoever threw the Molotov cocktail.

“I feel horrible and scared and terrified,” said Thomas.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

