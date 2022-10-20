FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old girl was left shaken after she encountered a stranger that tried to grab her at a South Florida neighborhood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident started Wednesday morning when the 10-year-old girl was walking to school near 15th Street and Northeast 17th Way, and was approached by a man in a white van.

The man attempted to lure the child into his vehicle, but when she didn’t, he got out of his van and tried to pull the girl in.

A struggle ensued and the girl got away.

During the struggle, the girl’s lanyard fell off and the stranger took it.

The 10-year-old did not report that incident until Thursday morning when the same thing happened again.

The same stranger approached the girl on foot when a witness intervened.

“A witness in the area approaches them, and asks the 10-year-old if she knows this man,” said Detective Ali Adamson. “She says no. At the same time she’s saying no, the suspect says yes they do know each other and that he is her grandfather. The witness, realizing that something’s not right, instructs the 10-year-old to run. She runs to Bendle Elementary where she reports it to the staff.”

School staff then called police.

The 10-year-old is OK and her family was notified.

The man has been described as a 25 to 40-year-old white man with short brown hair.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

