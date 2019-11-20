Police search for suspect in fatal Oakland Park road rage shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released new video footage in an attempt to crack a deadly road rage case.

Surveillance cameras caught a white pickup truck minutes after a man was found shot nearby.

Police believe the driver of the truck got into an argument with the other driver and opened fire, Sunday.

The victim was found laying in the road along East Oakland Park Boulevard near Northeast Second Terrace in Oakland Park.

The 27-year-old later died at the hospital.

If you have any information on this road rage case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.