Police search for suspect in Big Mini Food Store robbery

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A frightening cash crime took place at a South Florida business.

An armed man was captured on surveillance video threatening a clerk with his gun, demanding that they open the register before grabbing money.

It happened at the Big Mini Food Store along Davie Road extension near Northwest 37th Street, last Wednesday night.

The crook left with around $300.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

