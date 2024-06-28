FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out at a Broward County hotel, leading to a large police presence and an ongoing search for the suspect.

The incident took place Friday morning at the Extended Stay America, located at 6001 NW 6th Way in Fort Lauderdale.

Around 6:30 a.m., aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured several police cars and a fire rescue truck at the scene, although it remains unclear if anyone was injured.

Authorities were seen blocking off the hotel parking lot and the lobby with crime scene tape as they continue their investigation and search for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Additional police presence was spotted on Cypress Creek Road and at a nearby train station, indicating a broadened search area.

Drivers heading toward Cypress Creek Road have been advised to proceed with caution due to the ongoing police activity.

