FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the neck behind a business on Tuesday.

It happened along the area of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The man whose identity has not been released was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area as they search for the suspect.

