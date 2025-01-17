HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting in Hollywood.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m., Friday in the 2200 block of Douglas Street.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a car in the middle of the street with a person inside.

When officers arrived they found that man shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The search for the suspect continues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

