DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband is speaking out after a road rage confrontation on the Interstate 595 led to a shooting that left his wife hospitalized.

A 44-year old woman and her husband were driving westbound on the the I-595 near Hiatus Road when a black pickup truck raced behind them on Friday.

According to the victim, her husband, who was driving, tried to get out of the way before the car sped past them and slammed on his brakes.

The suspect then went back behind them and fired several shots toward their vehicle, striking the victim.

The husband recounted the Friday night confrontation to 7News on Monday.

“And that’s when I seen him come around me, and I told my wife, I said, ‘This truck’s probably coming to do something stupid and shoot at us’,” the husband said. “And right as I said that, I looked to my left, he shot. I noticed his window was down, and he shot and he had on all black, sot here was nothing I could see.”

Troopers temporarily shut down two westbound lanes of the highway and the ramp to the Hiatus Road exit while they investigated on Friday night. The roadways have since reopened.

The wife was transported to Broward Medical Health. She wanted to protect her identity, worried the person who shot her is still out there.

The victim was released from the hospital on Monday.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



