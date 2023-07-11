WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are on the search for a suspect accused of stealing designer purses worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief swiping high-end luxury bags and accessories from Season 2 Consign LLC, located at 2900 Glades Circle, Monday night.

“It was very devastating,” said Alex Caban, director of operations at Season 2 Consign. “This is our home, right? And we felt very violated,” she continued.

The small business contained accessories from brands like Hermes, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and other upscale brands.

“We’re not a retail store, so we don’t have people coming in and out, they wouldn’t even know our suite number,” said Alex Caban, director of operations at Season 2 Consign. “It just seemed intentional.”

The bag bandit used a flashlight to make his way through the business and went straight to the merchandise room. The suspect then kicked down the door and got away with more than $150,000 in merchandise.

“They came in, knew what to grab, left a lot of other pieces and they were out within six minutes,” Caban said.

The small business is now working to clean up and bounce back with their minds set on doing what they can to help catch this thief.

“This person, or these people, to feel that they’re able to do that, we want to spread the word and it stops here, it stops with us and that it doesn’t happen to any other small business,” continued Caban.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

