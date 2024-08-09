HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Hollywood after a suspect was seen breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Hollywood Police received a call about the break-ins on Friday, at around 2:20 a.m., at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Court.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex showed the suspect breaking into one vehicle and then using a flashlight to grab anything he could find inside.

According to officers, there was a witness at the scene who attempted to confront the suspected burglar and discharged a firearm.

After the witness fired their weapon, the man was seen jumping into a getaway car that was waiting for him and fled the scene.

7News spoke to someone whose car was hit by a bullet but didn’t want to be identified.

“Nervous, I thought somebody was going to break into my house,” said the man. “When I came back from work, I speak to the cops because I have broken glass in my house, to let them know that a bullet hit my glass.”

Another man said this type of incident happens frequently.

“It’s been happening every week all around,” said the man. “They break inside of cars and also some brands of cars like KIA and Hyundai, they like them more because they are easy to get on the lock of the car and try to get the car and steal it from the owner.”

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

