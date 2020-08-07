Police search for subject who shot man on Jet Ski in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who was last seen on a Jet Ski in Dania Beach on July 11.

Surveillance video shows a group of people riding personal watercrafts.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said an argument between two men ended in gunfire off old Griffin Road last month.

The victim was grazed in the leg.

Call police if you have any information.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.