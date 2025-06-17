FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A perimeter has been established in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood as police search for a subject that bailed during a routine traffic stop.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were making a traffic stop, without pursuit, when the driver pulled into an apartment complex in the area of Northeast 56th Street and 17th Avenue.

At some point, police lost sight of the subject, only to discover he bailed out of the car and left two children inside. The kids were not harmed.

Fort Lauderdale Police chopper hovered above the scene for a considerable amount of time, in an effort to zero-in on the subject’s whereabouts and assist cruisers on the ground.

Police are still search the surrounding areas in an attempt of locating the subject.

