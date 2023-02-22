FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police released a new clue after a deadly shooting.

Detectives want to find a man who was seen walking in the area around the time of a shooting.

A victim was found shot inside a car on Jan. 6 along Northeast 14th Place near Dixie Highway.

If you know who this person is or know anything that can solve the crime, please give police a call.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.