LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter continues after bullets fly in Lauderdale Lakes.

Police said they are still searching for the person behind a shooting on West Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Turnpike, over the weekend.

Once detectives arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Northwest 64th Avenue in Lauderhill.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said the man is in good condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.