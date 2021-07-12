DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a shooter who unleashed a barrage of bullets including one that pierced through an apartment window in Davie.

A woman was cooking in the kitchen inside of her home when a bullet suddenly flew through the window and hit her ceiling. She said she wasn’t hit, but it could’ve been so much worse.

“There was a hole right there, and then it went into the ceiling,” said Carmella Guevara, pointing out the bullet holes on her window curtain and her ceiling.

A bullet came flying into Guevara’s apartment at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

“I was in the kitchen, right here cooking,” she said. “And I look, and I saw smoke, and everything falling down. The ceiling was falling down, and I saw a burst of smoke and BOOM!”

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured a car driving by the apartment complex. It slowed down and then shots rang out.

“It is very scary because I don’t have any enemies,” Guevara said, “and I don’t know who would do this or why they would do this.”

The Ring camera also captured a 10-year-old boy playing outside. When the gunshots went off, he ran away.

Guevara said there’s always young kids outside.

“You see on the video, they slow down, and that’s what I don’t understand. BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, and they sped away,” she said.

The bullet hit Guevara’s window, blinds and curtain, and ricochetted up towards the ceiling.

“They already repaired the window but broke that,” Guevara said. “That was not broken.”

Police are looking for the driver of the car. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“I’m very grateful and scared. Why would somebody do that?” Guevara said.

Guevara also feels lucky because she has a young daughter, and that her daughter is away for the summer, so she feels lucky she wasn’t inside the house at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooter and the car in the video, call Davie Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

