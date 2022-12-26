HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter after Christmas came to a terrifying end.

A man was shot in a home along 14th Avenue and Dewey Street, Monday morning.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

